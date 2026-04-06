Bihar Congress asks party’s central leadership to revise district presidents’ list, cites ‘massive social imbalance’

Citing a “massive social imbalance” and specifically pointing to a dominance of upper-caste appointees, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) has asked the party’s central leadership to reconsider the recently released list of 53 district presidents.

The list, released by All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal on March 30, includes 24 representatives from the upper castes (nine Brahmins, seven Bhumihars, six Rajputs, and two Kayasthas), 12 from the OBCs (including eight Yadavs), five from the Scheduled Castes, three from EBCs, eight Muslims, and one Sikh.

Although Bihar comprises 38 administrative districts, the state Congress has divided it into 53 organisational districts based on population and geographical area.