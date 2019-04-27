Toggle Menu
Bihar: Complaint against Rahul Gandhi over ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ slogan

In his complaint, the complainant Satyavrat, a local advocate, has sought registration of a case under sections 124(A) and 505(1) of IPC which pertain to sedition and causing fear and alarm among public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state.

The complaint seeks FIR against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Days after BJP leader Sushil Modi filed a defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for asking “why all thieves have Modi in their name” at a rally, a complaint was filed Saturday against him alleging that his slogan ‘chowkidar chor hai’, chanted by many at a rally in Samastipur district, was tantamount to sedition.

He also named RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who shared the stage with Gandhi at the rally, as a co-accused in the complaint. The complaint was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Sharma and will be heard on April 29.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, a Patna Court has summoned Gandhi to appear before it on May 20, in connection with the defamation suit against him by Sushil Modi.

The senior BJP leader filed a criminal complaint before the court of Patna Chief Judicial Magistrate Kumar Gujnan under Section 500 of IPC (punishment for defamation) against Gandhi for his comment which he claimed was defamatory to the people with Modi surname.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of corruption, Gandhi had asked how all “thieves” have ‘Modi’ as a common surname. The Congress president was referring to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

