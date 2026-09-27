Election Commission clarified stand on SIR… no one questioned 7 lakh deletions in Bihar: Samrat Choudhary

Samrat Choudhary said that the EC has also clarified that the letter to the Cabinet Secretary was sent regarding a different issue, “so there should be no doubts in people's minds”. (File photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said that since the Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners have issued a joint statement confirming consensus on the poll panel’s decisions on SIR, the matter should be put to rest now.

Choudhary said that the EC has also clarified that the letter to the Cabinet Secretary was sent regarding a different issue, “so there should be no doubts in people’s minds”.

He said NDA allies had every right to raise concerns, but they should present concrete facts so that any discrepancies could be corrected.

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Speaking to reporters on the specific issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and questions surrounding the EC’s functioning, Choudhary said: “No one questioned the deletion of seven lakh voters during the SIR (in Bihar), and all objections raised by Congress and other political parties were addressed. The SIR process revealed that 36 lakh voters had shifted, 22 lakh had died, and seven lakh were registered in more than one place. We ended up with a final list of 7.42 crore voters. No one challenged those seven lakh deletions.”