Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wants caste-based Census in 2021

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reiterated his demand of conducting the 2021 Census on caste lines so that it can form a basis for giving reservation in proportionate to the population of a caste or social group.

The CM also advocated the 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in general category and said that since it had been implemented after due amendments in the Constitution, it should not be opposed by anyone. He was responding to the Governor’s speech made at the beginning of the current budget session.