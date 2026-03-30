Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigns as MLC from state legislature

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, resigned as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Monday.

The JD(U) president was elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16, and according to party insiders, the 14-day period during which he has to quit as MLC ends Monday.

“It is stipulated in the Constitution that you should resign within 14 days. Things will happen accordingly,” Sanjay Kumar Jha, the national working president of the JD(U), had told reporters here last week.

JD(U) leader and MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who met Nitish Kumar on Sunday, told media persons that the chief minister will tender his resignation as MLC on Monday. Jha, however, had parried queries on when the 75-year-old JD(U) supremo was expected to step down as chief minister.