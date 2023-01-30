scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
‘Will rather die’: Nitish Kumar rules out realignment with BJP

This comes a day after the Bihar BJP state executive passed a resolution to “never align with the Janata Dal (United) again”

Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM, BJPBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the comments on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
A day after the Bihar BJP state executive passed a resolution to “never align with the Janata Dal (United) again”, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, too, ruled out any possibility of an alliance  with the BJP in future, saying he would rather die than join hands with the saffron party.

“I will rather die than join hands with the BJP,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On Sunday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi had said, “It is the decision of the central BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, that the party will never align with Nitish Kumar again. The decision was conveyed at the state executive meeting in Darbhanga.”

“Some senior JD(U) leaders had been floating rumours about Nitish Kumar’s return to NDA, which is totally misplaced. He is a spent force now. He has betrayed the mandate and also lost his power to convert votes. We welcome the central BJP leadership’s decision to never ever align with Nitish Kumar under any circumstances. This would boost the morale of the party towards forming a BJP government in Bihar in future,” he added.

The immediate trigger for the BJP’s resolution is said to be senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha’s recent comments that some JD(U) leaders were in touch with the saffron party. Though Nitish had asked Kushwaha to reveal the names, the state politics was again abuzz with speculation of fresh political realignments.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 12:50 IST
