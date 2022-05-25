Nitish Kumar slams dowry practice, says ‘what if a man marries another man?’

Coming down heavily against dowry practice, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that taking dowry for marriage was a “useless thing,” and that children will be born only if a man gets married to a woman.

Speaking at the inauguration of a girl’s hostel at the Magadh Mahila College in Patna Monday, Kumar said, “Child will be born only when you get married. We all are here because of our mothers. How were we born, without women? If a man marries another man, how will there be any offspring?”

The Chief Minister said that the state government was making all possible efforts to eradicate these social evils and educate the girls to empower them.

“The dowry system is one of the vilest practices in today’s society. It is the responsibility of all of us to put an end to it. People must come forward to stop this, and then only society can be reformed,” Kumar said.

Kumar said there were very few girl students in engineering and medical courses in his time. “It would look very bad. If a single girl enrolled in the course, everyone would stare at her,” he said. “But now, so many girls are pursuing engineering and medical courses. There has been development,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Chief Minister also urged people to boycott weddings where dowry practise was being followed. “If someone gets married and announces that he has not taken any dowry, only then we will attend that wedding. Otherwise, we have asked everyone to attend a wedding where dowry is being taken from the girl’s family,” the Chief Minister said.