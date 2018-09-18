Bihar CM Nitish Kumar admitted to AIIMS for ‘routine health check up’

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Asked about whether Kumar intends to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah or any other senior BJP leader during his visit to the national capital, sources stated that his visit "has no links with politics". 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was  admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday morning for a routine health check up. Kumar was admitted to the private ward of AIIMS around 8.30 am. Sources told The Indian Express that the Bihar Chief Minister will fly back to Patna on Wednesday. When asked about whether Kumar intends to meet PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah or any other senior BJP leader during his visit to the national capital, sources stated that his visit “has no links with politics”.

