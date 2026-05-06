For decades Bihar politics revolved around 1, Aney Marg. Now it has a new identity

Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may have left 1, Aney Marg, but his successor Samrat Choudhary will not inherit the same address. The Bihar government has renamed the road Lok Sevak Marg, in line with the Centre’s renaming of institutions such as the PMO and Raj Bhavans.
On May 2, Kumar, the longest occupant of the 1, Aney Marg residence, shifted to 7, Circular Road, becoming the last resident of the address. The official CM residence will now be linked to the deputy CM’s residence at 5, Deshratna Marg, where Choudhary stayed until recently.
The decision aligns with changes such as renaming the PMO as Seva Tirth and Raj Bhavans as Lok Bhavans.
Although Bindeshwari Dubey was the first chief minister to occupy 1, Aney Marg, it became the official CM residence only during Lalu Prasad’s tenure. Dubey’s successor Bhagwat Jha Azad also lived there, while Satyendra Narayan Sinha used it only for official purposes.
The road was named after Bihar’s second Governor (1948-1952), Madhav Srihari Aney — an eminent Sanskrit scholar, Constituent Assembly member and Congress leader. The road linking Lok Bhavan and Deshratna Marg Square to Circular Road was named after him following his death in 1968.
Senior Congress leader Harkhu Jha, son of former Assembly Speaker Radha Nandan Jha, recalled living in the area.
“My father used to live in the bungalow adjacent to 1, Aney Marg. Our address was 1A, Aney Marg. Later, 1A was merged with 1, Aney Marg. The road also had a few other residences, which no longer exist,” he said.
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Former chief minister and RJD founder Lalu Prasad expanded the Aney Marg residence during his tenure. He and wife Rabri Devi — who succeeded him as CM in 1997 — lived there from 1990 to 2005.
Nitish Kumar, who became Bihar CM in November 2005, moved into the residence after Rabri Devi vacated it in March 2006. Except for the nine-month period between May 2014 and February 2015, when Jitan Ram Manjhi was CM, Kumar’s stay there remained uninterrupted.
During his tenure, Kumar added a separate Janata Durbar enclosure and a CM secretariat within the premises. He moved out this month, and closer to arch rival Lalu Prasad Yadav, after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.
Before Aney Marg became the designated CM residence, Bihar chief ministers lived in different bungalows. The state’s first CM Srikrishna Singh lived at 4 KG or 4, now Deshratna Marg, while Karpoori Thakur lived at 1, Deshratna Marg, now a museum.
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Jagannath Mishra, who served as CM thrice between 1975 and 1990, stayed at different residences, including one on Bailey Road.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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