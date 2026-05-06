For decades Bihar politics revolved around 1, Aney Marg. Now it has a new identity

Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may have left 1, Aney Marg, but his successor Samrat Choudhary will not inherit the same address. The Bihar government has renamed the road Lok Sevak Marg, in line with the Centre’s renaming of institutions such as the PMO and Raj Bhavans.

On May 2, Kumar, the longest occupant of the 1, Aney Marg residence, shifted to 7, Circular Road, becoming the last resident of the address. The official CM residence will now be linked to the deputy CM’s residence at 5, Deshratna Marg, where Choudhary stayed until recently.

The decision aligns with changes such as renaming the PMO as Seva Tirth and Raj Bhavans as Lok Bhavans.