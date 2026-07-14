Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launches heli-tourism scheme to put state on ‘world tourism map’

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday launched the Bihar Heli-Tourism and Air Tourism Service Scheme 2026, and described it as a landmark initiative to transform Bihar into a major tourism destination and make air travel to key tourist sites affordable for the general public.
Launching the scheme at the ‘Samvad’ Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Choudhary said the initiative marks the beginning of a new era for tourism in Bihar and reflects the government’s commitment to placing the state on the global tourism map.
Under the scheme, subsidised helicopter services will connect Patna with Rajgir, Valmikinagar and Kaimur. Regular services will commence from July 18 and operate every Saturday and Sunday. The state government will provide a subsidy of up to Rs 15,422 per ticket.
The scheme also includes a 10-minute helicopter tour of Patna for Rs 2,100 per person. The aerial ride will provide panoramic views of the Ganga River, JP Ganga Path, Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, and other prominent landmarks across the city, officials said.
The trip begins after 3 pm every Saturday and Sunday, with four flights planned at 30-minute intervals. Each helicopter can accommodate up to five passengers.
Further, under the scheme, a 20-seater aircraft will take people to the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve. The one-way fare is Rs 5,000 per passenger.
Special helicopter services have also been introduced to Rajgir and Kaimur, two of Bihar’s most popular tourist destinations. The fare has been fixed at Rs 4,000 per passenger for Rajgir and Rs 6,000 for Kaimur.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Bihar is no longer only a land of history and faith but is rapidly emerging as a modern tourism hub. He highlighted the state’s rich heritage, including the legacy of Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, the world-renowned Nalanda University, and the ancient Magadh Empire, adding that the government’s objective is to showcase these historical, religious and cultural treasures to national and international visitors.
“The goal is to establish Bihar on the world tourism map,” Choudhary said.