Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launches heli-tourism scheme to put state on ‘world tourism map’

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday launched the Bihar Heli-Tourism and Air Tourism Service Scheme 2026, and described it as a landmark initiative to transform Bihar into a major tourism destination and make air travel to key tourist sites affordable for the general public.

Launching the scheme at the ‘Samvad’ Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Choudhary said the initiative marks the beginning of a new era for tourism in Bihar and reflects the government’s commitment to placing the state on the global tourism map.

Under the scheme, subsidised helicopter services will connect Patna with Rajgir, Valmikinagar and Kaimur. Regular services will commence from July 18 and operate every Saturday and Sunday. The state government will provide a subsidy of up to Rs 15,422 per ticket.