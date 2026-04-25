Bihar schoolteacher murdered and dumped on highway, husband who ‘remarried days later’ arrested

Apart from Deepak, the police have arrested Ujjwal Kumar Sah and are conducting raids to arrest others. (File)

When a 23-year-old schoolteacher left her rented home in Bihar’s Chapra district on the night of April 12, riding pillion on her husband’s motorcycle, her family would not have expected this was the last time they would see her. Soon, her phone went silent, and within days, the search for the young school teacher, Aradhya, turned into a murder investigation that has now led to the arrest of her husband.

“Her husband, Deepak Kumar Sah, arrived at her residence around 10 pm that night and took her along,” her father said.

Days passed without any contact. “Her phone has been switched off since that night. We searched extensively but could not find her,” her father wrote in his complaint to the police, where he also expressed suspicion against Deepak (30) and his family.