In protest season, Bihar clears Rs 62.5 crore for water cannons, anti-riot vehicles

The decision comes weeks after the police announced the formation of District Anti-Riot Forces to respond to violent protests, communal tension, road blockades and attacks on government property. (File photo)

In a year marked by student protests and demonstrations, the Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 62.52 crore for 30 water cannons and 86 anti-riot Vajra vehicles for law-and-order duties.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet gave administrative approval for 30 water cannons at Rs 88 lakh each, costing Rs 26.40 crore, and 86 new Vajra vehicles at Rs 42 lakh each, costing Rs 36.12 crore. The purchases are intended for crowd control during agitations, festivals, fairs and election rallies.

The Home Department, which is under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, said the vehicles would also be used during VIP and VVIP visits and movements, and to deal with riots, land disputes, road accidents on national highways, communal sensitivities and other emergency situations.