In protest season, Bihar clears Rs 62.5 crore for water cannons, anti-riot vehicles

The Home Department said the vehicles would also be used during VIP and VVIP visits and movements, and to deal with riots, land disputes, road accidents on national highways, communal sensitivities and other emergency situations.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaSep 30, 2026 08:36 PM IST
Bihar Cabinet water cannons Vajra vehiclesThe decision comes weeks after the police announced the formation of District Anti-Riot Forces to respond to violent protests, communal tension, road blockades and attacks on government property. (File photo)
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In a year marked by student protests and demonstrations, the Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 62.52 crore for 30 water cannons and 86 anti-riot Vajra vehicles for law-and-order duties.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet gave administrative approval for 30 water cannons at Rs 88 lakh each, costing Rs 26.40 crore, and 86 new Vajra vehicles at Rs 42 lakh each, costing Rs 36.12 crore. The purchases are intended for crowd control during agitations, festivals, fairs and election rallies.

The Home Department, which is under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, said the vehicles would also be used during VIP and VVIP visits and movements, and to deal with riots, land disputes, road accidents on national highways, communal sensitivities and other emergency situations.

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The decision comes weeks after the Bihar Police announced the formation of District Anti-Riot Forces (DARF), with dedicated units at the district and sub-divisional levels to respond to violent protests, communal tension, road blockades and attacks on government property. It also comes after a series of protests in Bihar, from NEET to the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4), and clashes this week following protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Other decisions

The Cabinet approved 30 agenda items, including the draft Bihar Green Hydrogen Policy, 2026; a revised Rs 351.85-crore cost for grid electrification of 177 habitations covering 21,644 households in Kaimur and Rohtas under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme; second-stage financial approval for a proposed Taj City Centre hotel in Patna; and creation of 34 posts each for two proposed universities.

In July, protests over an alleged NEET-UG paper leak left 13 civilians and 91 police personnel injured. Among those wounded were three people who suffered bullet injuries in Siwan, including a 17-year-old minor.

Data from the state government show a steady decline in riot cases in Bihar over the last five years — from 9,419 in 2020 to 6,298 in 2021, 4,736 in 2022, 4,181 in 2023, 3,186 in 2024 and 2,502 in 2025.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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