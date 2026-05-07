Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant among 3 former CMs’ sons in new Bihar Cabinet

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, centre, with JD(U) leaders Nishant Kumar and Shravan Kumar and others during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar cabinet of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s Cabinet on Thursday saw a full-fledged expansion, with the highlight being the inclusion of former CM Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, as a minister.

Choudhary’s Cabinet now has the sons of three former chief ministers — Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, Jagannath Mishra’s son Nitish Mishra, and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Kumar Suman. All three were sworn in on Thursday.

The NDA put up a grand show at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the way to the venue from the airport, Modi’s vehicle was showered with flower petals by people who lined up on both sides of the road.