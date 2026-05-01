Where poets wandered and politicians met: The evolution of Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, now Patna Zoo

For years, it has been a favourite of Patna residents — from politicians, bureaucrats and litterateurs to the average morning walker. While former chief minister Karpoori Thakur would take walks here, his successor Lalu Prasad Yadav even held a cabinet meeting on its grounds. “We have often heard accounts of the famous poet Sachchidanand Hiranand Vatsyayan ‘Agyeya’ visiting the grounds and sharing his deep admiration for the place, especially for the tree house,” Prem Kumar Mani, a reputed Hindi critic and writer, said.

This week, the Bihar cabinet officially changed the iconic park’s name from Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park to Patna Zoo — a 153-acre open space in the heart of the capital long known as the city’s lungs. Named by former chief minister Jagannath Mishra after Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of former PM Indira Gandhi, following his death in a 1980 plane crash, the park — earlier called Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park (Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan) — is a protected wildlife sanctuary under the state’s Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. It houses over 100 species and is regarded as one of Asia’s largest zoos.