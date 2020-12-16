Bihar Cabinet nod to distribute Covid vaccine free of charge

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File)

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for free distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, as promised by the BJP during its Assembly poll campaign. The government, however, has not set any timeline for the distribution.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a separate department for skill mapping. According to officials, a Panchayat-wise database of people working outside Bihar would also be prepared. The government also decided to give a 50 per cent grant (up to Rs 5 lakh) to individuals for setting up new businesses. The government would also create 20 lakh job opportunities in the private and government sector, officials said.

The cabinet also approved the Saat Nischay-II scheme in principle. This puts speculation to rest about BJP pressing for a common minimum programme.

