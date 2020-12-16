scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Top news

Bihar Cabinet nod to distribute Covid vaccine free of charge

The cabinet also approved the Saat Nischay-II scheme in principle. This puts speculation to rest about BJP pressing for a common minimum programme.

By: Express News Service | Patna | December 16, 2020 1:45:59 am
bihar elections, bihar elections 2020, nitish kumar, jdu, ljp bjp, Chirag Paswan, LJP-JDU tussle, India news, indian express newsBihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File)

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for free distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, as promised by the BJP during its Assembly poll campaign. The government, however, has not set any timeline for the distribution.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a separate department for skill mapping. According to officials, a Panchayat-wise database of people working outside Bihar would also be prepared. The government also decided to give a 50 per cent grant (up to Rs 5 lakh) to individuals for setting up new businesses. The government would also create 20 lakh job opportunities in the private and government sector, officials said.

The cabinet also approved the Saat Nischay-II scheme in principle. This puts speculation to rest about BJP pressing for a common minimum programme.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 15: Latest News

Advertisement