Bihar Cabinet expansion: VK Sinha, Dilip Jaiswal, 30 others take oath as ministers in Samrat Choudhary government

PM Modi joined Samrat Choudhary at Patna's Gandhi Maidan as Bihar expanded its Cabinet. See the full list of 32 ministers who took the oath of office today.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readMay 7, 2026 12:52 PM IST
Bihar Cabinet expansionBihar Cabinet expansion: The new ministers in the Samrat Choudhary government take oath.
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The Samrat Choudhary Cabinet expansion of the Bihar government took place on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Among those who took oath as ministers were Vijay Kumar Sinha, Shrawon Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Dilip Jaiswal, Leshi Singh, Ram Kripal Yadav, Nitish Mishra, Damodar Rawat, Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger’, Ashok Chaudhary, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Arun Shankar Prasad, Madan Sahni, Santosh Kumar Suman, Rama Nishad, Ratnesh Sada, Kumar Shailendra, Sheila Kumari, Kedar Prasad Gupta, Lakhendra Kumar Roshan, Sunil Kumar, Shreyashi Singh, Mohd Zama Khan, Nandkishor Ram, Sailesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Shweta Gupta, Mithilesh Tiwari, Ramchandra Prasad, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Sanjay Kumar, and Deepak Prakash.

Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) administered the oath of office to the ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event

 

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