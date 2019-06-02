Bihar cabinet expansion: Eight JD(U) leaders sworn in as ministers

Eight JD(U) leaders were sworn in as ministers in the state government Sunday as part of the Bihar cabinet expansion. Narendra Narayan Yadav, Neeraj Kumar, Shyam Rajak, Bima Bharati, a Kushwaha leader and others took the oath.

With ministers Dinesh Chandra Yadav and Rajiv Ranjan Singh winning Madhepura and Munger Lok Sabha seats respectively, and Manju Verma resigning as minister after facing Arms Act case, three positions had fallen vacant. Two positions from JD(U) quota had been left vacant.

Though two positions from the BJP quota are also vacant, the party has reportedly not decided to fill the positions.

Meanwhile, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JD(U)-LJP alliance gave the NDA 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar with JD(U) getting 16 of the 17 seats it had contested and BJP and Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP winning all 17 and six seats, respectively which they contested. The Congress secured only one seat while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) drew a blank.