Bihar cabinet expansion: BJP’s Syed Shahnawaz Hussain inducted as minister in Nitish govt

Former Union minister and BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain was Tuesday sworn in as the member of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet in the Bihar government.

Hussain was among the six leaders who were a part of the Nitish government’s first cabinet expansion after winning the State Assembly elections last year. Others who were sworn in on the day included JD(U) leaders Sanjay Kumar Jha, Shravan Kumar, Lesi Singh, and Madan Sahni, and Pramod Kumar of the BJP. All of them had held ministerial positions in the previous government.

Hussain was the first to be administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan for the much-awaited cabinet expansion.

Last month, Hussain was elected to the Bihar legislative council. This was Hussain’s first attempt in electoral politics after he unsuccessfully contested the Bhagalpur seat in the 2014 general elections.

After being denied a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Hussain has been working as one of the BJP’s national spokespersons. He was a Union minister in the NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.