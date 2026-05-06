Nishant likely to make Bihar cabinet debut tomorrow, BJP and JD(U) strive for social balance

The ceremony, which may see Nishant Kumar being sworned-in, would take place at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. (File photo)

With the Bihar cabinet set to expand on Thursday, Nishant Kumar, former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son, is likely to be among the two dozen new ministers from the BJP, the JD(U) and three smaller allies – LJP (RV), HAM(S) and RLM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and his predecessor, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, are among those expected to attend the ceremony, besides Nitish. The ceremony would take place at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.