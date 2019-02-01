Bihar cabinet approves 10 per cent quota to EWS

A month after Parliament introduced 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in jobs and higher education, Bihar cabinet passed EWS reservation bill for 10 per cent quota in state government jobs on Friday.

The passing of the reservation bill for economically backward candidates from general categories comes a couple of weeks after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought legal opinion for passage of the bill in the state on the lines of central government.

According to Article 16 (4) of the Constitution, states can reserve government jobs “in favour of any backward classes of citizens which, in the opinion of the State, is not adequately represented in the services under the State”.

While the new law, notified by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, provides reservation for those whose gross family income from all sources is up to Rs 8 lakh, states can set their own income cut-off to decide who constitutes EWS and even exceed the income criteria set by the Centre.

The Bihar CM has previously clarified that Bihar government is bound by the Supreme Court judgment, which has placed a 50 per cent cap on the reservations for the socially and educationally backward, but underlined that he supported the demand for raising the limit to make reservations proportionate to the population of the respective caste groups.