Two Buxar teachers dismissed after inquiry finds merit in sexual abuse claims

According to officials, an assistant teacher and another teacher were suspended after a complaint alleged that minors had been abused over a period of months.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 05:35 AM IST
Two Buxar teachers dismissed after inquiry finds merit in sexual abuse claimsThey were arrested on September 2 after a departmental inquiry found the allegations had merit, the Education Department said on Monday. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bihar Education Department on Monday dismissed two teachers of a government school in Buxar after a departmental inquiry found merit in allegations of sexual abuse of girl students, circulation of objectionable videos and threats through audio messages, officials said. The allegations date back to January, and the two teachers were arrested earlier this month.

According to officials, an assistant teacher and another teacher were suspended after a complaint alleged that minors had been abused over a period of months. They were arrested on September 2 after a departmental inquiry found the allegations had merit, the Education Department said on Monday.

“Following a review of the findings by the disciplinary authority, both were dismissed under Rule 14 (XI) of the Bihar Government Servants (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 2005. They will also be ineligible for appointment to any government post in future,” an official said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The two teachers were arrested on the basis of a complaint by the mother of an alleged victim and booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigators are also examining whether former students are among victims.

According to the police, the girl was a student at the school at the time of the incident. With more complaints allegedly coming to light — including one from a minor — police conducted raids at a hotel in connection with an allegation that a girl had been sexually abused. The investigation has since been handed over to the State Crime Investigation Department.

Following the allegations, the school headmaster’s name was withdrawn from the State Teacher Award 2026 on September 5, officials said.

The action follows Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari’s direction for stringent legal and departmental action. He said schools could not compromise on student safety, discipline or the teacher-student relationship, and warned that no person found guilty of misconduct involving students would be spared.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments