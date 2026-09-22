Two Buxar teachers dismissed after inquiry finds merit in sexual abuse claims

They were arrested on September 2 after a departmental inquiry found the allegations had merit, the Education Department said on Monday. (File photo)

The Bihar Education Department on Monday dismissed two teachers of a government school in Buxar after a departmental inquiry found merit in allegations of sexual abuse of girl students, circulation of objectionable videos and threats through audio messages, officials said. The allegations date back to January, and the two teachers were arrested earlier this month.

According to officials, an assistant teacher and another teacher were suspended after a complaint alleged that minors had been abused over a period of months. They were arrested on September 2 after a departmental inquiry found the allegations had merit, the Education Department said on Monday.