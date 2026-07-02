Viral ‘floating’ exam papers video in Bihar: rain, not negligence, say officials

Explaining the sequence of events, the department said question papers and answer booklets for the July 2026 quarterly examinations had reached the district by June 27. (Photo/X@WithLoveBihar)

After a viral video purportedly showed bundles of examination papers floating in Bihar’s Buxar district, the district education department claimed the footage was recorded while the papers were being distributed amid sudden rainfall. It dismissed social media claims of negligence, saying the quarterly examinations were conducted as scheduled.

The video showed bundles of exam papers inside a waterlogged premises, with people trying to remove them. Several social media posts claimed the footage showed Class 9, 10 and 12 question papers floating in water in Buxar.

The incident came amid reports of question paper leaks in various examinations, fuelling concerns over negligence.

While acknowledging that the bundles seen in the video were question papers and answer sheets being distributed to schools, the district education department on Thursday said reports by several news channels, portals and social media platforms linking the visuals to negligence in the district’s education system were “completely baseless and misleading”.