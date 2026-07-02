Viral ‘floating’ exam papers video in Bihar: rain, not negligence, say officials

Explaining the sequence of events, the department said question papers and answer booklets for the July 2026 quarterly examinations had reached the district by June 27.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 03:02 PM IST
Explaining the sequence of events, the department said question papers and answer booklets for the July 2026 quarterly examinations had reached the district by June 27.Explaining the sequence of events, the department said question papers and answer booklets for the July 2026 quarterly examinations had reached the district by June 27. (Photo/X@WithLoveBihar)
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After a viral video purportedly showed bundles of examination papers floating in Bihar’s Buxar district, the district education department claimed the footage was recorded while the papers were being distributed amid sudden rainfall. It dismissed social media claims of negligence, saying the quarterly examinations were conducted as scheduled.

The video showed bundles of exam papers inside a waterlogged premises, with people trying to remove them. Several social media posts claimed the footage showed Class 9, 10 and 12 question papers floating in water in Buxar.

The incident came amid reports of question paper leaks in various examinations, fuelling concerns over negligence.

While acknowledging that the bundles seen in the video were question papers and answer sheets being distributed to schools, the district education department on Thursday said reports by several news channels, portals and social media platforms linking the visuals to negligence in the district’s education system were “completely baseless and misleading”.

Also Read | Who will be held accountable for exam paper leaks? Don’t bet on it, records show most get away

“The claim that sealed bundles of quarterly examination question papers and answer sheets for Classes 9, 10 and 12 were found floating in rainwater is factually incorrect,” an officer said. The department added that the examination material remained “completely safe” and that the examinations were conducted smoothly according to schedule.

Explaining the sequence of events, the department said question papers and answer booklets for the July 2026 quarterly examinations had reached the district by June 27.

“Because M.P. High School in Buxar had been designated as a centre for the police constable recruitment examination on June 28, the examination material was shifted and stored securely in the building of Rajkiya Buniyadi Vidyalaya, Buxar, as a precautionary measure,” the official said, adding that schools across the district began collecting question papers and answer sheets on June 30.

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“During the distribution process, packets meant for different schools were being sorted and loaded into vehicles for transportation when heavy rain began unexpectedly.”

The department said the visuals were recorded during this distribution process after the rain began, and alleged they were circulated by “anti-social elements” to defame the department and spread false rumours by portraying negligence.

Officials maintained that despite the sudden rainfall during distribution, all packets, including the question papers and answer sheets, were “safely transported” to the respective schools.

“The claims published by various news channels, news portals and circulated on social media are factually incorrect and completely baseless,” the department said. It also asserted there had been “no negligence or violation of instructions” in the conduct of the examinations and that the process proceeded “without disruption”.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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