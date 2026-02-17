Senior Bihar bureaucrat in eye of storm for taking chartered plane with family

Nilesh Ramchandra Deore, a Secretary with both the Tourism and Civil Aviation departments of the Bihar government, was unavailable for comment. (Photo generated with AI)

Bihar Tourism Department Special Secretary Nilesh Ramchandra Deore has found himself in the eye of a storm after the Opposition flagged in the Assembly on Monday that he had travelled by a chartered plane with his family from New Delhi to Patna last June.

It was RJD MLA Rahul Sharma who first raised the matter in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday, asking how the IAS officer could afford a chartered plane.

Deore, a Secretary with both the Tourism and Civil Aviation departments of the Bihar government, was unavailable for comment.

Bihar Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary, however, explained on Monday: “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Civil Aviation Secretary Nilesh Deore and I were on an official trip from Patna to Delhi last July. The plane had to return to Patna anyway. Deore and his family boarded the plane on its return journey.” Choudhary also asked if Deore had no right to fly because he is Dalit.