Friday, August 31, 2018
Bihar: Buddhist monk held for sexual abuse of minors at Gaya school

By: Express News Service | Guwahati, Patna | Published: August 31, 2018 4:25:53 am
bihar monk held, bihar budhist monk held, bihar sexual abuse case, budhist monk held Shah said the medical examination of the 15 children is being conducted and the staff at the meditation centre are also being questioned. (Representational image)

A Buddhist monk, who runs a school-cum-meditation centre in Gaya, has been arrested under provisions of the POCSO Act for allegedly beating up and sexually abusing minor children studying at the school. The accused is from Assam and the meditation centre-cum-school is run by an NGO owned by the monk.

Gaya Town DSP Raj Kumar Shah said, “Fifteen children, aged between eight and 12 years, alleged that they were being beaten up at the school. Kuch bachchon ne kaha unke saath galat kaam hota tha (some children said they were sexually abused)”.

The DSP said, “We have booked the monk Sujoy under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 377 (unnatural offences), 504 (causing breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under POCSO Act provisions… The victims are aged between eight and 16 years.”

Shah said the medical examination of the 15 children is being conducted and the staff at the meditation centre are also being questioned.

