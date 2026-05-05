Bihar bridge collapse: Govt seeks Army & BRO help, orders probe

Hours after the collapse of the Vikramshila bridge, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary Monday sought assistance from the BRO and the Army to rebuild it.

A span of the Ganga bridge — which connects South Bihar to the Kosi and Seemanchal regions — collapsed, forcing traffic to be diverted to the Munger–Khagaria bridge over the Ganga.

Nawal Kishore Choudhary, District Magistrate, Bhagalpur, said the collapse occurred in two stages — initial structural failures at bridge number 133 around 11.55 pm, followed by a total span collapse at 1.07 am that split the 4.7-km bridge into two.

“No untoward incident was reported as an alert had been sounded. We have diverted Bhagalpur traffic towards Munger while traffic on the other side has been diverted towards Khagaria,” he said. Two engineers from the Road Construction Department have been suspended for “ignoring red flags”, and a probe has been ordered.