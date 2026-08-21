Demanding rollback of key teachers’ examination, PhD scholars plan Bihar Raj Bhavan March tomorrow

Students protesting over the rollback of the two-tier Teacher Recruitment Examination-4 (TRE-4) on Thursday gave a call for a Raj Bhavan march on August 22 to express solidarity with PhD scholars and researchers who have been agitating for 17 days, demanding the withdrawal of proposed new recruitment rules for assistant professors. Separate groups of students are also pressing for the filling of vacancies for music teachers and librarians.

“We have given a call for a gherao (encircling) of the Raj Bhavan or Lok Bhawan on August 22. Research scholars, guest teachers, and students from all universities and colleges across Bihar will arrive in Patna in large numbers. The march will begin from Veer Kunwar Singh Park at R-Block and proceed peacefully to the Lok Bhawan,” said Kumud Patel, convener of the All Ph.D. Holders and Research Scholars Association of Bihar.