Teen boy and girl returning from coaching stopped, assaulted and molested in Bihar

The videos surfaced on social media following the incident and prompted the Jamui police to take cognisance of the matter and begin an investigation. (Source: File/ Representational)

A teenage boy and girl returning on from coaching classes in Bihar’s Jamui were stopped by a group of men on Saturday evening, surrounded, questioned and subjected to assault and molestation before being allowed to leave. Videos show the two pleading with the men, who purportedly touch the woman inappropriately and even pick her up and try to run away.

In one of the videos, the boy is seen riding the scooter with the girl seated behind him as several people surround them. The two repeatedly apologise to the group.

The boy tells those around him that they study at the same school and that everyone at home knows about them. A person in the group then slaps the boy and says, “If they know, then call them.” Another person is heard saying, “Call the family.”