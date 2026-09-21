Teen boy and girl returning from coaching stopped, assaulted and molested in Bihar

Group of men seen slapping the boy, lifting the girl; police say they are tracking the accused

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaUpdated: Sep 21, 2026 11:28 AM IST
UP PoliceThe videos surfaced on social media following the incident and prompted the Jamui police to take cognisance of the matter and begin an investigation. (Source: File/ Representational)
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A teenage boy and girl returning on from coaching classes in Bihar’s Jamui were stopped by a group of men on Saturday evening, surrounded, questioned and subjected to assault and molestation before being allowed to leave. Videos show the two pleading with the men, who purportedly touch the woman inappropriately and even pick her up and try to run away.

In one of the videos, the boy is seen riding the scooter with the girl seated behind him as several people surround them. The two repeatedly apologise to the group.

The boy tells those around him that they study at the same school and that everyone at home knows about them. A person in the group then slaps the boy and says, “If they know, then call them.” Another person is heard saying, “Call the family.”

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The girl is seen folding her hands and pleading with the group to let them go. In another video, she is heard saying, “Please let us go, we will never come here again.” In the video, some people in the group are eventually heard telling the two to leave, saying, “Go, go.”

Another video shows members of the group chasing the boy and girl. The boy is pulled by the collar of his shirt, while a man is seen holding and lifting the girl, running away.

The videos surfaced on social media following the incident and prompted the Jamui police to take cognisance of the matter and begin an investigation.

Superintendent of Police (Jamui) Vishwajeet Dayal told The Indian Express that the police had not received a complaint so far but had reached the victims on the basis of the videos and identified those allegedly involved.

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“We have started taking action, and they will be arrested soon after they are traced,” Dayal said.

He said the incident took place on September 19, around 6-7 pm.

A source said the teenagers were returning from coaching classes. “We are making efforts to trace those identified in connection with the incident. Arrests will be made soon,” the SP said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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