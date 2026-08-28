Bihar just dropped ‘fail’ from Class 10, 12 marksheets. What replaces it?

The announcement comes amid a series of changes in the state’s school education system aimed at giving greater space to activities beyond conventional classroom teaching. (AI generated image)

Students appearing for the Bihar Board’s Class 10 and 12 examinations will no longer have the word “fail” printed on their marksheets, with the state Education Department deciding to replace it with the term “Kaushal ke liye patra (eligible for skills)”.

Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced the proposed change at a review meeting on Thursday night, saying the rules would be amended and the Bihar School Examination Board will issue necessary instructions.

Tiwari said a student’s inability to secure the expected marks in an examination should not be treated as a reflection of his or her talent. “It is necessary to maintain the morale of children,” he said, adding that words such as “fail” would therefore not be used on certificates.