Bihar BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamsi shot at in Munger, critical

Shamsi, who also teaches at the Evening College, Munger, was shot at around 11.30 am.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamsi was shot at by unidentified assailants in the premises of a Munger college on Wednesday. Shamsi, who is said to be critical, has been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Shamsi, who also teaches at the Evening College, Munger, was shot at around 11.30 am. He suffered bullet injuries in his stomach and head. His family has alleged that Shamshi had some differences with a colleague at the college.

Jamalpur Police said Shamshi had been an ITC union leader. “We are looking into all aspects including personal enmity”, said a police officer.