Bhojpur woman, put on funeral pyre by in-laws, saved by neighbour

Sensing police arrival, in-laws of the woman left the place leaving her on a heap of dry woods.

A 30-year-old woman, who was put on a funeral pyre in an unconscious state at Sandesh, Bhojpur, was saved by a neighbour who had called police. The woman, who regained her consciousness, accused her husband and in-laws of torturing her and attempting to kill her by burning when she had been alive.

The incident took place on Monday evening at Sandesh when a villager heard groans of a woman, who had been put on a funeral pyre at Saripur Ghat crematorium ground along Sone river. The villager called Sandesh Police. Sensing police arrival, in-laws of the woman left the place leaving her on a heap of dry woods.

Sandesh Police took the woman, identified as Lakshmi, to a government hospital. After coming to senses, she told the police that her husband, Ravindra Thakur, would often beat her at the slightest provocation from her in-laws. Lakshmi, a resident of Bachri village of Anadesh, got married to Ravindra 10 years ago.

Sandesh Police station in-charge Awadhesh Kumar said: “We have taken the statement of Lakshmi, who did not recall how she was taken to the cremation ground. She accused her husband and in-laws of beating her and harassing her ever since her marriage. We have booked them and conducting raids to search them”.

