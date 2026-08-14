Bharat Tiwari killing: Two months on, Bihar government offers aid to family, Opposition says not enough

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced financial assistance and a government job for a member of the family of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was killed in a police encounter in Bhojpur district in June. The announcement came soon after the judicial commission probing the encounter submitted its interim report.

In a post on X Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said: “Based on the interim report of the judicial inquiry, the Bihar government will provide financial assistance to the family of the late Bharat Tiwari, and offer a government job to one family member”.

This came days after a judicial commission submitted a report into the killing of Tiwari, a 28-year-old man who was killed in a police encounter in Bhojpur’s Belauthi village on June 17. The killing eventually became a political flashpoint.