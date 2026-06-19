Bihar woman abducted from home, gangraped by 5 men

Survivor hospitalised, police promise speedy action

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readPatnaUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 04:55 AM IST
Bihar woman abducted from home, gangraped by 5 menShe said in the complaint that the men then raped her, and when she tried to raise the alarm, they struck her and assaulted her with a blade. The men later took her back to her house and fled.
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A woman in Bihar’s Begusarai district was allegedly gangraped and then severely assaulted by five men on June 11, with police saying efforts are still underway to arrest the accused.

Later, doctors removed a live bullet, a stone and a piece of wood that had allegedly been inserted into the survivor’s body by the perpetrators.

The woman told police that the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm, when she had gone to the bathroom at her home. The five men allegedly locked her husband in another room, overpowered her when she came out of the bathroom, gagged her with her sari, tied up her hands and forcibly took her out of the house.

She said in the complaint that the men then raped her, and when she tried to raise the alarm, they struck her and assaulted her with a blade. The men later took her back to her house and fled.

Read | Abducted and raped, Bihar orchestra dancer rescued after calling cops with intoxicated accused’s phone

The husband, unable to open the door of the room that had been locked from the outside, was freed after the survivor called her younger sister-in-law. Subsequently, the family informed police. Meanwhile, the woman was first taken to hospital.

Pain after discharge from hospital

She was discharged on the evening of June 12 and went home, but returned the next day due to persistent pain. During examination, doctors recovered a bullet, a stone and a piece of wood from her body. She said that she had lost consciousness during the assault and believes the objects were inserted by the accused after the gangrape.

She also alleged that three months ago, three men had entered her house, stripped her and attempted to rape her, assaulted the family and looted cash and jewellery. She said the family had reported the matter to police, but alleged that no action was taken.

Police action

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DSP Anand Kumar Pandey said the matter is being investigated. “The accused involved in the incident will be arrested, and a speedy trial will be ensured,” Pandey said, adding, “If any negligence on the part of the police comes to light, action will be taken against the concerned personnel.”

Senior officers, including the DSP, reached the hospital. Police have described the matter as extremely serious and said that a thorough probe is underway to apprehend the culprits.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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