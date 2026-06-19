Bihar woman abducted from home, gangraped by 5 men

She said in the complaint that the men then raped her, and when she tried to raise the alarm, they struck her and assaulted her with a blade. The men later took her back to her house and fled.

A woman in Bihar’s Begusarai district was allegedly gangraped and then severely assaulted by five men on June 11, with police saying efforts are still underway to arrest the accused.

Later, doctors removed a live bullet, a stone and a piece of wood that had allegedly been inserted into the survivor’s body by the perpetrators.

The woman told police that the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm, when she had gone to the bathroom at her home. The five men allegedly locked her husband in another room, overpowered her when she came out of the bathroom, gagged her with her sari, tied up her hands and forcibly took her out of the house.