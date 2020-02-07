Bihar bans govt diesel vehicles older than 15 yrs

“From March 2021, all diesel-run commercial vehicles would be banned from plying in state capital and adjoining semi-urban areas,” said Sushil Modi. “From March 2021, all diesel-run commercial vehicles would be banned from plying in state capital and adjoining semi-urban areas,” said Sushil Modi.

The Bihar government on Thursday announced that all diesel-run government vehicles older than 15 years would be banned across the state with immediate effect. The government also announced that starting March 2021, all diesel-run commercial vehicles will not be allowed to ply in Patna and the adjoining areas of Phulwarisharief, Danapur and Khagaul.

Bihar Deputy CM and Environment Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, after meeting the state pollution control board, told reporters, “We have taken the decision to curb vehicular pollution. From March 2021, all diesel-run commercial vehicles would be banned from plying in state capital and adjoining semi-urban areas.” He said the government will give Rs 40,000 for conversion of diesel-run or petrol-run three-wheelers to CNG and Rs 25,000 for conversion to battery.

