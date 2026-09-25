Another harassment video surfaces from Bihar’s Banka, third incident in 7 days

Police say incident took place in Banka district’s Mandal Hill tourist site in June, some suspects identified

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
4 min readPatnaUpdated: Sep 25, 2026 11:58 AM IST
bihar policeThe officer said police were conducting raids to arrest the three accused and that their arrest was expected soon. (Source: File/ Representational)
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A third video showing the alleged harassment of a girl in Bihar has surfaced within a week, with the latest incident prompting a police investigation in Banka district. The video, which came to the police’s notice on September 22, purportedly shows a group of youths behaving indecently with a girl and assaulting her at the historic Mandar Hill tourist site.

In the video, two of the girl’s friends can be seen being grabbed by their T-shirt collars. One of the suspects has a slipper in his hands, another a stick.

An officer told The Indian Express that the incident shown in the video reportedly took place in June, much before the incidents in Jamui and Samastipur, but came to light just now.

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Also Read | Teen boy and girl returning from coaching stopped, assaulted and molested in Bihar; 3 arrested

According to the FIR recorded by Bounsi police station SHO Pankaj Kumar Jha on September 22, police received the video through WhatsApp from the social media cell at around 2.45 pm. After making a station diary entry, Jha reached Mandar Hill with a team around 3 pm to verify the footage and establish the location.

The FIR states that six to seven unidentified persons could be seen engaging in “obscene behaviour and obscene acts” with the girl. Local shopkeepers were questioned during the verification.

A case was subsequently registered at Bounsi police station under Sections 74, 75, 76 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Also Read | Days after Jamui, another sexual harassment case from Bihar

“The girl visited Mandar Hill with two friends on June 3. Three suspects have been identified. They allegedly caught hold of her hand, behaved indecently, abused and threatened her,” an official said.

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According to the officer, one of the accused allegedly made one of the girl’s friends transfer Rs 1,500 through an online transaction before allowing the girl and her companions to leave.

The officer said police were conducting raids to arrest the three accused and that their arrest was expected soon.

The development comes amid two other cases in Bihar in which videos of alleged harassment of girls have circulated online. In Samastipur, a video that surfaced on September 23 showed a girl being allegedly pulled by her hand and hair and subjected to abusive remarks on a bypass road. Police said the incident appeared to have occurred about a week earlier. Four accused — Vikas Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Ram Babu Sahni and Awadhesh Paswan — were arrested within six hours of the case coming to police notice, according to Samastipur SP Arvind Pratap Singh.

Also Read | Jamui molestation accused may have links to sand, liquor smuggling mafia, police say

In Jamui, a video showing youths surrounding two teenage students in a hilly area had surfaced days earlier. Police subsequently apprehended three juveniles and arrested two adults identified as Nandan Yadav and Hareram Yadav.

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RJD national working president and Bihar Assembly Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, while posting a blurred and muted version of the Banka video on X, alleged that the latest incident showed “exploitation, indecent behaviour and assault” of a minor girl at the historic tourist site. He wrote that “law and order in Bihar is dead” and questioned Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the government’s handling of the recent cases.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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