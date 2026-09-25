Another harassment video surfaces from Bihar’s Banka, third incident in 7 days

The officer said police were conducting raids to arrest the three accused and that their arrest was expected soon. (Source: File/ Representational)

A third video showing the alleged harassment of a girl in Bihar has surfaced within a week, with the latest incident prompting a police investigation in Banka district. The video, which came to the police’s notice on September 22, purportedly shows a group of youths behaving indecently with a girl and assaulting her at the historic Mandar Hill tourist site.

In the video, two of the girl’s friends can be seen being grabbed by their T-shirt collars. One of the suspects has a slipper in his hands, another a stick.

An officer told The Indian Express that the incident shown in the video reportedly took place in June, much before the incidents in Jamui and Samastipur, but came to light just now.