Bihar Bandh today LIVE Updates: Grand Alliance protests lathicharge on Kushwaha; security beefed up across state
Bihar Bandh Today 04 Feb 2019 LIVE News Updates: Kushwaha was injured Saturday in a clash with the police after being prevented from marching towards the Raj Bhavan to demand educational reforms in the state.
Bihar Bandh Today LIVE Updates: The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), along with other members of the Grand Alliance, have called for a ‘Bihar Bandh’ Monday in protest against its chief Upendra Kushwaha getting heavily injured in an alleged lathicharge by the state police on Saturday. Kushwaha and several other party leaders were injured in a clash with the police after being prevented from marching towards the Raj Bhavan to demand educational reforms in the state.
Additional police forces would be deployed at Dak Bungalow roundabout, Hartali Mor, Raj Bhavan, Patna Junction and other places to avoid any untoward incident, The Times of India quoted Patna DM Kumar Ravi as saying. However, schools will remain open on the day, he added.
Bihar Bandh Today LIVE Updates: RLSP is protesting against its leader Upendra Kushwaha getting beaten in a police lathicharge at his Aakrosh march Saturday. Follow LIVE Updates
Congress, RJD and other Grand Alliance members condemn attack on Kushwaha
CPI M supports RLSP call for Bihar Bandh
CPI (M) Bihar unit has supported the RLSP's call for 'Bihar Bandh' Monday in protest against Upendra Kushwaha's getting heavily injured in an alleged lathicharge by the state police on Saturday. Condemning the police action, the CPI (M) has urged the trade unions and its party cadre to support the Bandh and blocking of roads.
बिहार बंद का समर्थन
रालोसपा के आंदोलनकारियों और उनके नेता @UpendraRLSP पर नीतीश सरकार की पुलिस द्वारा बर्बर लाठीचार्ज की तीव्र निन्दा करते हुए रालोसपा द्वारा बिहार बंद का पार्टी समर्थन करती है। pic.twitter.com/vXpf4Nwypr
Upendra Kushwaha was beaten Saturday during his ‘Aakrosh’ march, demanding educational reforms in the state. The rally was organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late Jagdeo Prasad, the tallest leader of Bihar from the Kushwaha community, considered the party’s primary support base. The
Armed with lathis (sticks) and raising slogans denouncing the state government for failing to do the needful on the party’s charter of demands on educational reforms, the RLSP leaders came to blows with policemen at the Dak Bungalow crossing, about two kilometres from the Governor’s residence.
The opposition parties including the Congress, HAM, RJD forwarded their support to RLSP in their protest.
