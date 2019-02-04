Bihar Bandh today LIVE Updates: Grand Alliance protests lathicharge on Kushwaha; security beefed up across state

Bihar Bandh Today LIVE Updates: The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), along with other members of the Grand Alliance, have called for a ‘Bihar Bandh’ Monday in protest against its chief Upendra Kushwaha getting heavily injured in an alleged lathicharge by the state police on Saturday. Kushwaha and several other party leaders were injured in a clash with the police after being prevented from marching towards the Raj Bhavan to demand educational reforms in the state.

Additional police forces would be deployed at Dak Bungalow roundabout, Hartali Mor, Raj Bhavan, Patna Junction and other places to avoid any untoward incident, The Times of India quoted Patna DM Kumar Ravi as saying. However, schools will remain open on the day, he added.