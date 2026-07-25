NEET leak protest: Vandalism and arson reported in Bihar; Tejashwi alleges police fired AK-47s at students

Bihar erupted in protests for the third consecutive day Saturday over the alleged NEET paper leak and recent police action against student demonstrators, as a statewide bandh called by student organisations and Left parties turned violent across several districts, leaving police personnel injured, public property damaged and dozens detained.

The agitation, demanding accountability in the alleged examination scandal and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saw clashes between protesters and police in Patna, Siwan, Chhapra and other districts, while demonstrations elsewhere remained largely controlled and disciplined.

A confrontation was reported from Siwan, where a protest at Gandhi Maidan turned violent after demonstrators allegedly hurled stones and water bottles at police personnel.

Bihar Assembly Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav alleged on X that police had opened fire on students, claiming even AK-47 rifles were used. The Indian Express has not independently verified this claim.

In his post, he said: “When a person accused of seven murders becomes the Chief Minister, this is how the police end up firing at innocent students who are protesting in a democracy. Action must be taken against the officials responsible”.

Police, however, said officers had used tear gas and limited force to restore order.

Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Puran Kumar Jha said multiple groups had converged at Gandhi Maidan despite only one having permission to protest. “Only one group had permission to protest. The other groups later reached Gandhi Maidan where clashes broke out among themselves. Police had to fire six to seven rounds of tear gas and use mild force. FIRs will be registered and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said. Several police personnel also reportedly suffered minor injuries.

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In Patna, clashes broke out around the Gandhi Maidan area as protesters allegedly pelted stones at police, overturned two police vans and damaged a traffic police booth and other vehicles. Police responded with tear gas and a baton charge to disperse the crowd.

SSP Kartikeya Sharma said police had used “limited force” and the situation had been brought under control. Police alleged some of those involved in the vandalism and provoking the crowd had come from outside the city. Patna Police had previously said 22 FIRs had been registered and around 60 people arrested in connection with the violence during previous days’ protests.

On Saturday, former Bihar minister and Janshakti Janata Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav, who joined the protest carrying the Tricolour, was also detained and later released.

In Chhapra, protesters allegedly damaged and set ablaze a district administration vehicle at Nagar Palika Chowk despite repeated public announcements by police and district officials urging them to disperse. Stone-pelting and confrontations were also reported from Aurangabad, Bettiah and Lakhisarai, where police later resorted to baton charges. In Sitamarhi, a vehicle bearing a BJP flag was vandalised, while protesters in Sasaram allegedly damaged a temporary road divider.

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However, demonstrations remained peaceful elsewhere. Protest marches were held in Gaya, Nalanda, Saharsa, Buxar, Bhagalpur, Lakhisarai and Jehanabad demanding action in the alleged paper leak case and Pradhan’s resignation. Some protesters were detained in Madhepura after attempting to cross police barricades, while demonstrators in Purnea were stopped near Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Ahead of the bandh, authorities intensified security across the state. Patna, which will see the Bankipur bypoll next week, also saw the deployment of companies of paramilitary forces, Home Guards and trainee personnel.

Meanwhile, CPI(ML), which backed the bandh, alleged several of its leaders and AISA activists had been preventively detained, saying, “Arrests and repression will not silence the student-youth movement. Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign!”

Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday afternoon, with the Cockroach Janata Party, organisers of the protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, announcing the withdrawal of protests later in the evening.

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Bihar’s Saturday bandh followed Wednesday’s clashes in Patna, when police used water cannons, tear gas and a baton charge to stop thousands of students marching towards Raj Bhavan after they attempted to breach barricades. The same day also witnessed clashes between BJP and Congress workers outside the Bihar Congress headquarters at Sadaqat Ashram.