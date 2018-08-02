Bihar bandh: Opposition demands Nitish Kumar’s resignation over sexual abuse at shelter homes

Bihar bandh: Supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, the Left is demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo) Bihar bandh: Supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, the Left is demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo)

Left parties will observe a state-wide bandh on Thursday in protest against the alleged mass sexual exploitation at shelter homes in Bihar. Supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, the Left is demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

RJD leader and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav tweeted on Wednesday, “Against ghastly, dreadful and gruesome mass rape sponsored by Nitish Kumar, Left parties have called Bihar Bandh tomorrow supported by RJD and Congress demanding CM Nitish Kumar resignation. I assure that I will compel Nitish Kumar to speak up. Chacha, get ready to walk the talk.”

In a report to the state government in April, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) claimed sexual exploitation of inmates at a number of short stay homes in the state. The issue has found mention in both the Bihar Legislative Assembly as well as the ongoing session of Parliament.

The government has lodged cases against some of the homes. Exactly a week ago, it recommended a CBI probe into the case against a home in Muzaffarpur run by NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, where 29 of the 34 minors were sexually exploited. The police have arrested 10 in this case, including prime accused Brajesh Thakur, who is the owner of the NGO.

