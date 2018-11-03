Bihar: Australian tourist’s body found hanging in Bodh Gaya, police claim he left suicide note

The body of an Australian national was found hanging from a tree in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya town, one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites, PTI reported. The deceased has been identified as Heath Allan (33), a resident of Westmead, a suburb of Sydney in Australia, said Anil Kumar, the city’s Superintendent of Police.

The incident was reported to the police after local residents passing through Rajapur area noticed the body hanging from the tree. The police claimed they have recovered a suicide note from the spot. They said the note mentions a phone number along with the request to inform Heath’s sister about the death.

The body has been sent to Gaya’s Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College for an autopsy.

(With inputs from PTI)