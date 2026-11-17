Four days after he was allegedly attacked by a doctor at a private hospital in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, following an altercation over the treatment of a pregnant woman, a man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Patna, police said.

Two persons, including the doctor who is also the owner-cum-operator of the hospital, have been arrested while police are looking to arrest three other accused.

Sikandar Khan died on November 14.

A resident of Charkuppa village under Rafiganj police station limits, Sikandar had gone to KP Memorial Hospital in Nonia Tilla on the night of November 10 with his friend to arrange for the treatment of the latter’s father, an officer said.