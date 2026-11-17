Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage ... Read More
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Four days after he was allegedly attacked by a doctor at a private hospital in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, following an altercation over the treatment of a pregnant woman, a man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Patna, police said.
Two persons, including the doctor who is also the owner-cum-operator of the hospital, have been arrested while police are looking to arrest three other accused.
Sikandar Khan died on November 14.
A resident of Charkuppa village under Rafiganj police station limits, Sikandar had gone to KP Memorial Hospital in Nonia Tilla on the night of November 10 with his friend to arrange for the treatment of the latter’s father, an officer said.
“A pregnant woman, the daughter of a man known to Khan, was also admitted to the hospital and was due to deliver her baby. She was reportedly suffering from anaemia and required blood,” said the officer.
“The hospital’s owner-cum-operator Dr Ranjit Kumar Yadav suggested that the woman be taken elsewhere for delivery because of her low haemoglobin levels. This led to an argument between Yadav and Khan, which allegedly escalated into a physical assault,” the officer added.
Sabre Alam Khan, the victim’s brother, said that the incident took place around 11.30 pm.
“My brother was pulled inside the clinic by the hospital operator and his staff, after which the chain gate was locked from inside. When we called out from outside, Dr Ranjit threatened to kill Sikandar,” Sabre Alam told The Indian Express.
The complainant further alleged that Yadav repeatedly struck Sikandar on the head with a hockey stick, while his brother Ranjay Kumar attacked him with an iron rod. “A hospital staff member, Saurabh Kumar, and two unidentified employees also participated in the assault with sticks and iron rods,” he alleged.
Sabre Alam said that despite his attempts to gather people by raising an alarm, the assault continued. He also claimed that the accused abused and behaved improperly with police personnel when they arrived at the spot.
Hospital being run illegally: Victim’s brother
Sabre Alam alleged that the hospital was being run illegally and that its operator possessed illegal weapons.
Khan was later taken to the Rafiganj government hospital in a police vehicle. Given his critical condition, doctors referred him to the Magadh Medical College and Hospital in neighbouring Gaya, from where he was referred to Medanta Hospital in Patna. He died during treatment on November 14, a police officer confirmed.
An FIR was filed on November 11 under Sections 126(2) [wrongful restraint], 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt], 109(1) [attempt to murder], 352 [insult], 351(3) [criminal intimidation], and 3(5) [common intention] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Sabre Alam.
Follwing Khan’s death, police said, the sections in the FIR were subsequently altered to include 103(1) that deals with murder.
Police confirmed that Yadav and compounder Kumar have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
“Ranjay Kumar, Yadav’s brother, and two unidentified persons are absconding. Efforts are underway to apprehend them,” the officer said.