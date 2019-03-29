Bihar ATS arrests 19-yr-old ‘active member of Islamic State of Bangladesh’ from Pune

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Bihar Police arrested a 19-year-old youth in Pune on Wednesday over his alleged links with the terror outfit Islamic State of Bangladesh (ISBD). The suspect, Shariyat Anwarulhaq Mandal, is an active member of the ISBD who is involved in expanding the banned outfit’s presence in India, said officials of Bihar ATS.

Shariyat, who lived in Chakan, hails from Wajidpur in West Bengal’s Nadiya district. He allegedly has links with two Bangladeshi nationals, Khairul Mandal and Abu Sultan, who are alleged operatives of banned terror outfits Jamat ul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB) and ISBD. Khairul and Sultan were arrested by the Bihar ATS from Patna on March 24. Several crucial documents, such as photocopies of deployment orders of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pulwama attack, and posters and pamphlets of ISIS and other terrorist organisations, were found in their possession, said ATS officials.

Their interrogation revealed the whereabouts of Shariyat, who was arrested by a team of Bihar ATS, with the help of its counterparts, from Khalumbre village in Chakan area of Pune. Shariyat has been living in Pune for the last one month and working as a construction labourer..

“Bihar ATS officials have recovered two cell phones and a micro SD card from Shariyat’s possession. He was taken to Bihar for further investigation after seeking transit remand from a court in Pune,” said Kundan Krishnan, additional director general (headquarters) of Bihar police.

According to ATS officials, their investigation has revealed that Mandal and Sultan had entered India illegally by crossing the border with Bangladesh and procured fake voting cards and PAN cards. The ATS had also recovered three cell phones and a memory card from their possession. “Narul Hoda Masum, Rinku Mandal and Saibur, who are members of the terror outfits, were earlier arrested by the Bangladesh police in connection with terror activities,” stated a press release by the Bihar ATS.

The press release also stated that as per the instructions of JMB and ISBD leaders, Khairul and Abu Sultan had allegedly traveled to Kolkata, Delhi, Patna, Gaya and Kerala to recruit Muslim youth for their outfits. The Bihar ATS said the arrested duo were allegedly conducting a reconnaissance of Buddhist religious centres as they planned to carry out terror attacks at these spots.

The duo are also suspected to have planned to join the ISIS in Syria, stated the press release. Railway tickets from Delhi to Howrah in West Bengal, and from Gaya to Patna, as well as a bus ticket from Kolkata to Gaya have been seized from Khairul and Sultan, said Bihar ATS.