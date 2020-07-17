Ensure that Bihar election doesn’t become ‘super spreader’ event: Oppn parties to EC

Women wait in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station in Samastipur district in the eastern state of Bihar, India, October 12, 2015. Photo by Reuters. (Representational) Women wait in a line to cast their vote outside a polling station in Samastipur district in the eastern state of Bihar, India, October 12, 2015. Photo by Reuters. (Representational)

Amid the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in Bihar, the state opposition parties Friday urged the Election Commission to ensure “substantial public participation and level playing field in 2020 Bihar polls”. They also urged the poll body to assure voters that the upcoming polls do not become a “super spreader event” amid the pandemic.

The parties including Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, and Loktantrik Janata Dal submitted a memorandum to the poll panel drawing its attention to the coronavirus situation in the state.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the state badly. In the capital city, Patna, as many as 89 containment zones and over 16 districts have been put under lockdown for another fifteen days with effect from 16th July,” the memorandum said.

The Memorandum sent to the Election Commission by Bihar opposition parties. (Source: ANI) The Memorandum sent to the Election Commission by Bihar opposition parties. (Source: ANI)

Wondering if the poll panel will ensure physical distancing of at least two yards in a state with a population of around 13 crore and electorate of 7.5 crore, the parties sought “explicit clarity so that wholesome participation of majority of voters is not adversely impacted”.

“People also expect the commission to ensure and satisfy the people that entire poll exercise does not become a super spreader event,” the memorandum said.

The opposition parties are set to have a virtual meeting with the Commission top brass this evening. The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29 and a new assembly has to be constituted before that.

