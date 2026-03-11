Bihar Assembly elections: BJP spent Rs 146 crore, Congress Rs 35 crore

Parties are required to submit a report of their expenditure after every Lok Sabha and State Assembly election to the EC.

THE BJP spent a total of Rs 146.71 crore on fighting the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, in which it ended up as the single largest party, with the majority of the amount spent towards travel expenses of star campaigners and media advertisements, as per its expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission.

The Congress, on the other hand, spent a total of Rs 35.07 crore on general party propaganda and candidates in the Bihar campaign, in the run-up to which Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had carried out the Voter Adhikar Yatra in the state.

The reports, which were published by the EC this week, show that travel expenses of star campaigners and other party leaders remains a major expense for parties, as has been the case in recent years. Parties are required to submit a report of their expenditure after every Lok Sabha and State Assembly election to the EC.