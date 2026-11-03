Bihar ASI opens fire after villagers corner him at woman’s house; one killed, three injured

A police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly opened fire with his service pistol after being cornered by villagers at a woman’s house in Bihar’s Madhubani district early Tuesday, killing a 50-year-old man and injuring three others. The accused officer, who was posted at a police picket in Balirajgarh village under Babubarhi police station limits, fled after the incident and raids were being carried out for his arrest, police said.

“The firing took place around 1 am on Tuesday when some villagers allegedly spotted the ASI inside the woman’s house, caught him and locked him in a room,” Madhubani Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yogendra Kumar said, adding that as per preliminary investigation, the accused ASI fired four rounds from his government-issued service pistol while attempting to escape after being surrounded.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Yadav, who died during treatment at Sadar Hospital in Madhubani. The three other injured persons are undergoing treatment.

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“One of the injured sustained a bullet injury to the leg, another was hit in the waist, while the third suffered an injury near the neck,” SSP Kumar said.

The senior officer said the ASI had allegedly been visiting the woman’s house frequently. “The ASI was reportedly involved in an illicit relationship with the woman and regularly visited her residence to collect some items. He was allegedly confronted by villagers during one such visit on Monday night,” the SSP said.

According to police, after receiving information about the firing, a Dial 112 emergency response team rushed to the village and shifted all four injured persons to Sadar Hospital in a police vehicle. Senior police officers, including the Madhubani SSP and the Sub-Divisional Police Officers of Sadar-1 and Sadar-2, also reached the hospital and subsequently inspected the incident site. They met the injured and their families and spoke to doctors regarding their treatment.

The SSP said he had personally visited the spot to speak to residents and gather details.

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“The ASI has been suspended with immediate effect and will be dismissed completely from service today itself. A murder case is being registered against him at Babubarhi police station. After his arrest, we will pursue a speedy trial and ensure that he gets the harshest possible punishment. We will take the case to the point of seeking a death penalty,” SSP Kumar said, adding that five special teams had been constituted to arrest him.

The SSP also said additional police forces had been deployed in the area following the incident. According to the police, the situation was normal and there was no law-and-order problem.

Announcing a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone providing credible information about the absconding officer, the SSP said the accused’s photograph and other identifying details would soon be circulated on social media to facilitate his arrest.