Bihar launches month-long anti-drug campaign, CM gives free hand to police

The Bihar government has launched a month-long anti-drug campaign in view of a sharp rise in narcotics seizures and drug-related cases in the state.

Inaugurating the campaign ‘Nashamukt Bihar Abhiyan’, organised by the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department in Patna on Tuesday, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary called for tougher enforcement and wider community participation.

Acknowledging the growth of narcotics as an alternative following the 2016 liquor ban, the CM said, “Once prohibition was imposed, other drugs began to spread. People started looking for alternatives — some began using smack, others charas.”

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“Bihar’s path to prosperity depends entirely on our younger generation. If the youth become addicted to drugs, Bihar will be pushed towards ruin,” he said.