Bihar: AIIMS doctors demand rotational quarantine, threaten strike

The institute has been the first choice for Covid patients with the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) not being able to live up to expectations.

Complaining that even doctors were unable to get hospital beds for family members and relatives infected with the coronavirus, the Resident Welfare Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna on Tuesday demanded a week-long rotational quarantine of doctors posted on duty at the Covid ward of the premier health institute.

AIIMS doctors have set a deadline of five days to the hospital administration to fulfil their demands failing which they might go on strike. Eighty junior resident doctors are on duty at Covid wards and these numbers may go up with an increase in Covid beds from 120 to 150.

The institute has been the first choice for Covid patients with the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) not being able to live up to expectations.

In Bihar, 48 people have died of Covid in the last 12 days and there are over 18,000 active cases — Patna has over 7,000.

Delay in RT-PCR test results has also been affecting treatment. Health minister Mangal Pandey said the government had decided to increase the number of beds at most of its leading hospitals. As of now, Covid wards in more than 20 government and private hospitals are full.

The RDA president Dr Vinay Kumar, who has written to the AIIMS director about the association’s demand, told The Indian Express, “As of now, we are put on non-Covid duty after a week’s duty at Covid ward. It puts non-Covid patients and our family members at risk…there are doctors deployed on other Central government duty for rotational duty.”

Dr Kumar said that considering the possibility of the institute being declared as a dedicated Covid hospital soon, AIIMS Patna had all the more reasons to save its main workforce from infection. AIIMS, Patna, Director Dr Prabhat Singh, however, was not available for comment.