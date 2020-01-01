Bihar: After Kishor targets Sushil Modi, Nitish downplays remark, says everything okay

JD(U) Vice-President Prashant Kishor with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Express file photo) JD(U) Vice-President Prashant Kishor with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Express file photo)

The war of words over seat-sharing between alliance partners JD(U) and BJP has intensified with JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor calling senior BJP leader and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi a “deputy CM of circumstances”. However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought to play down the remarks by saying that everything is “thik (all right)”.

Sushil Modi had on Monday played down Kishor’s statement about JD(U) being the senior alliance partner by calling Kishor “a strategist” who “coins political slogans”. Kishor had said that the JD(U) will contest more number of seats than the BJP in the Assembly polls.

Kishor on Tuesday tweeted in Hindi, “The people of Bihar have chosen Nitish Kumar as the leader and JD(U)’s role as a senior partner, not any leader or top leadership of another party. Despite the electoral loss in 2015 Assembly elections and Sushil Modi later becoming the deputy CM of circumstances, it is a pleasant feeling to hear Modi’s lecture on political decorum and ideology.”

Kishor’s reaction was in response to Sushil Modi’s tweet on Monday in which he had said that “2020 Assembly polls would be fought under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar”. Modi had said that seat-sharing was not an issue and it would be decided by top the leadership of both parties. In a veiled attack on Kishor, Modi said “…One who has come to politics by collecting data and coining slogans is making statements against the alliance and helping the opposition alliance… one who is engaged in a profitable venture would first create a market for oneself and think of the nation’s interest later.”

Modi reiterated his statement on Nitish Kumar’s leadership on Tuesday and said the JD(U)-BJP relationship had been very strong and tested.

Senior BJP leader and Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav said, “Prashant Kishor is no one to speak on seat-sharing. His statement should be ignored.”

When asked about equations within the NDA camp, Nitish Kumar said, “Thik hai (it is all right)”.

