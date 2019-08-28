Bihar: 16 injured in acid attack after family opposes eve-teasing bid

Thirteen people, including three women of a family, were injured in an acid attack on Wednesday after they protested against an eve-teasing bid by a group of bikers at a village in Bihar’s Vaishali district. Three persons among the accused also suffered minor acid burn injuries.

Hajipur Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghav Dayal said five people from the area have been arrested. “We have arrested five persons from the same area. We might arrest some more people after talking to local residents,” he said.

Local residents told police that a group of four bikers were creating nuisance in the area for quite some time by passing remarks on neighbourhood girls. On Tuesday, a family from the area came forward to protest and along with some villagers thrashed the four youths.

On Wednesday morning, over a dozen youths reached the home of the family in Dawoodnagar village and threw acid on the members and some neighbours present nearby. However, three youths ended up splashing acid on themselves in the melee and were injured. They were among the five arrested.

Eights people, including two women and a girl from the family, suffered injuries on their faces and hands and have been admitted to Sadar Hospital, Hajipur (district headquarters of Vaishali). The other eight suffered minor injuries and were admitted to a Vaishali hospital.