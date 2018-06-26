Bihar: 3 dead after consuming ‘surgical spirit’ in Begusarai

Locals claim there was a fourth dead, but the police has received no information on the same. (Representational Image) Locals claim there was a fourth dead, but the police has received no information on the same. (Representational Image)

Three people died after consuming ‘surgical spirit’ at an area under Town police station in Begusarai on Sunday night. Two bodies were cremated before authorities were informed of the “suspicious” deaths. The police are waiting for the post-mortem report of the third body for confirmation. .

Begusarai SP Aditya Kumar said: “Prima facie, it appears that the deaths are due to consumption of surgical liquor. But the families of the deceased have not confirmed as much. We are waiting for post-mortem report.”

Begusarai DSP Mithilesh Kumar said Sonu Kumar, 28, died at the hospital. “His family, who said he had been ailing for a long time, produced documents relating to his medical history. As some residents of Pokharia complained that Sonu and his two friends had consumed spirit, we are getting Sonu’s postmortem conducted.”

The two others were identified as Manoj Paswan, 40, and Sunil Kumar, 32.

Locals claim there was a fourth dead, but the police has received no information on the same.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, meanwhile, said, “Prohibition had failed and law and order has gone for a toss. The Chief Minister has been busy in his political posturings to save his chair.”

