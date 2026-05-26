Bihar orders 2-day family vacation for all govt employees every 3 months

The Bihar government has directed all state government officials and employees to undertake periodic two-day stays at tourist destinations in the state, including eco-tourism and rural tourism destinations, as part of an initiative aimed at encouraging the development of local tourism infrastructure.

“All government officers and employees working in the state of Bihar shall, once every three months, undertake a two-day visit (including two nights) with their families to any district within the state, excluding their home district, and stay in tourist, eco-tourism or rural tourism destinations,” a communication issued by the General Administration Department said.

The order specifies that the stay should include Friday and Saturday nights, during which the visitors should tour up to three nearby destinations.

The government has said the duration of such travel would be “treated as time spent on duty”. At the same time, it has barred officials from combining these visits with official review meetings or site inspections. “During this tour, no official shall conduct review meetings or site inspections for official work purposes,” the order stated.

The directive, issued by Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department, Dr B. Rajender, has been sent to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, police officials and forest department officers across Bihar.

The aim

The government said the move was aimed at identifying ways to improve tourism-related infrastructure and facilities in areas that remain relatively under-recognised despite Bihar’s historical, cultural and ecological diversity.

“Bihar is a state rich in diversity, with several places having significant art, culture, environmental diversity and historical importance. Apart from internationally and nationally established tourist sites, there are many important places that need to be brought to the global stage,” the letter said.

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According to the communication, officials and employees will be expected to submit a consolidated report after their visit, including photographs of tourist sites, information related to the destinations and their personal experiences. These reports will be submitted to district magistrates, divisional commissioners or respective departments, depending on the officer’s place of posting.

The government has also directed departments and district administrations to appoint nodal officers to compile these reports and forward them to the departments concerned, including the Tourism Department, the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, and the Art and Culture Department.

The order further places responsibility on district administrations and the tourism and forest departments to promote homestay facilities in tourist and eco-tourism regions.

“It shall also be the responsibility of the Tourism Department, District Magistrates and Forest Divisional Officers to work towards the development of homestays in these tourist and eco-tourism areas so that homestays can be encouraged,” the communication stated.

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The government said such facilities would allow tourists to stay in local homes on a payment basis, helping strengthen the local economy while also offering visitors “authentic and immersive cultural experiences”, including local food and personalised hospitality.

Anticipating increased movement of officials to tourist destinations under the initiative, the government has also asked district authorities to review accommodation arrangements at tourist and eco-tourism sites. The communication directs officials to coordinate with government guest houses and private hotels to ensure boarding and lodging facilities are available on a payment basis. Relevant information regarding such facilities is also to be uploaded on district websites.

Separate provisions have been made for divisional and district-level officers, including Divisional Commissioners, Inspectors General of Police, Deputy Inspectors General, District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and Forest Divisional Officers, who will also undertake similar two-day stays in districts other than their place of posting.

The government has asked all departments and district authorities to ensure “effective implementation” of the programme.