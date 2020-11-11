Percentage of women same as 2015, young MLAs reduce: Data on Bihar Assembly

Defying most exit polls, the NDA — led by incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar — defeated the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance with a slim margin to retain power in the Bihar assembly elections. (PTI Photo)

Defying most exit polls, the NDA, led by incumbent chief minister Nitish Kuma, defeated the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance with a slim margin to retain power in the Bihar assembly elections. A closer look at the composition of Bihar’s 17th Legislative Assembly shows that while the number of young MLAs has reduced, the percentage of women has remained about the same since the last election.

According to data on the profiles of the incoming MLAs, analysed by PRS Legislative Research, the number of MLAs between the ages of 25 and 40 has dropped to 14 per cent, as compared to 16 per cent in 2015. The percentage of MLAs in the 41-55 age bracket, too, has reduced to 48 per cent this year, after touching 53 per cent in 2015.

Meanwhile, the percentage of women in the 17th Legislative Assembly has remained at around 11 per cent, the PRS data shows. As many as 26 women have been elected to the Vidhan Sabha this year, as compared to 28 during the previous election.

The education profile of the MLAs that came together to form the 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha are also similar, according to the PRS data. The percentage of MLAs with at least a Bachelor’s degree has remained the same since 2015 — at around 62 per cent. But the number of MLAs with doctorates has risen from 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

The nail-biting contest came to an end late last night after the ruling coalition clinched 125 seats in the 243-member State Assembly against the 110 secured by the Grand Alliance. The BJP won 74 seats, emerging as a senior partner in its alliance with the Nitish-led JDU, which was able to bag only 43.

But it was the RJD, with Tejashwi Yadav at the helm, that emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. However, this still marks a decline in its performance, since the party had contested 101 seats and won 80 in 2015, PRS data points out. This year, it contested 114 seats and won 75, five less than last time.

The BJP, on the other hand, considerably improved its performance since 2015 — when it won merely 53 seats. By winning 74 this year, the party has become the state’s second largest after the RJD.

